13,802 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000. Cencora comprises 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COR shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.30.

Cencora Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $225.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.12 and a 200-day moving average of $227.82. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.