1,524 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after buying an additional 227,621 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 47,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,083,000 after acquiring an additional 771,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.