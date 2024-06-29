153 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $323,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 882.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.81.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $207.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,674. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

