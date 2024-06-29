17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 9,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 11,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

17 Education & Technology Group Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $82.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers other educational products and services, including membership-based premium educational content subscriptions for educational contents, light courses, chinese reading, math oral arithmetic, reading machines, study plans, and associated services.

