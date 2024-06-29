180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $4,956,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $641,516.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,084,364 shares in the company, valued at $86,629,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $291,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $641,516.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,084,364 shares in the company, valued at $86,629,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,796 shares of company stock valued at $56,919,603. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET opened at $82.83 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

