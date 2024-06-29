180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,989 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,046 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KGC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

