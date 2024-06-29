180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.88.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

