180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 110,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,714,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,506,000 after purchasing an additional 169,365 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS opened at $29.53 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

