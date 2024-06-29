180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

