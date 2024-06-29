180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

