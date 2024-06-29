180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 664 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,969,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,134 shares of company stock worth $12,232,169. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $307.75 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.50 and a 200 day moving average of $293.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.78.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

