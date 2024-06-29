180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $87,000 in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000.
2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock Performance
BATS:UVIX opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.
About 2x Long VIX Futures ETF
The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
