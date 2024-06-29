180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.