180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

