180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,050 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $4.80.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -143.75%.

TEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

