180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,907 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after acquiring an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after acquiring an additional 390,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 364,377 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.2 %

TEL stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

