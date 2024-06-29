180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 569,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stolper Co grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 63,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $10.71 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

