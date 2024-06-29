180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 137 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.33 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.37.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,347,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,240,292. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

