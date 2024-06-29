180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 31,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $42.12 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.