180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 424 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 443,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.28.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $69.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

