180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Fastly by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 2,919 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $26,037.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 2,919 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $26,037.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,729,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,254 shares of company stock worth $1,276,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FSLY

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.