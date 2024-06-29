180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KWEB opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

