1,983 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE UPS opened at $136.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.61. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

