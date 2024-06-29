2,062 Shares in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 71,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,132 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on REFI. Lake Street Capital raised Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of REFI stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $293.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.47%.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

