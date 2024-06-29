2,274 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS MOAT opened at $86.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

