2,351 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KALU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $7,415,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,839,000 after buying an additional 68,987 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 152,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 39,398 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 110,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KALU. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 2.3 %

KALU opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.53%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.