2,864 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,261,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after buying an additional 1,838,019 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 141,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 3.1 %

HBAN stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

