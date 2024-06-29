3,634 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,634 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO opened at $68.25 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IMO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

