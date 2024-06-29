365 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $2,796,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $695,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.78. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

