455 Shares in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 320.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EIS opened at $60.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $151.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

