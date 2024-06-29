624 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

