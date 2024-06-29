AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $25.49 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.