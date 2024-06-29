Abacus Group Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:ABG)

Abacus Group (ASX:ABG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
In other Abacus Group news, insider Sally Herman acquired 42,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,913.35 ($33,275.57). 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
