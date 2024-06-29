Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 514.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

ACN stock opened at $303.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.15. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

