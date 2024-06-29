Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.89.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Accolade has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $286.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.10.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.22 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,746 shares of company stock worth $104,586 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Accolade by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Accolade by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

