Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.89.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Accolade has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,746 shares of company stock valued at $104,586. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,903,000 after acquiring an additional 157,464 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,559 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

