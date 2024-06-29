Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1183 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from Acerinox’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Acerinox Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $5.10 on Friday. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.