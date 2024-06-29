ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) versus International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Head to Head Comparison

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for International Money Express and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 2 4 0 2.67 ACV Auctions 0 2 10 0 2.83

International Money Express presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.96%. ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.24%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than ACV Auctions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

86.7% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares International Money Express and ACV Auctions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $658.73 million 1.03 $59.51 million $1.67 12.48 ACV Auctions $507.30 million 5.94 -$75.26 million ($0.48) -38.02

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

International Money Express has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 9.02% 43.75% 11.41% ACV Auctions -15.28% -13.50% -6.50%

Summary

International Money Express beats ACV Auctions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle. It also provides remarketing centers, which offers value-added services, such as vehicle reconditioning and storage for dealers and commercial partners. In addition, the company offers data services, including True360 report, which provides cosmetic and structural vehicle assessments integrated into vehicle history reports for dealer to make wholesale and retail transaction decisions on and off the marketplace; ACV market report provides transaction data and condition reports for comparable used vehicles, including pricing data from third-party sources and allows dealers to determine pricing and valuation strategies for used vehicles; and ACV MAX inventory management software enables dealers to manage their inventory and set pricing while turning vehicles. Further, it provides data and technology through inspection, such as condition reports, virtual lift solutions, apex device, and vehicle intelligence platform; and marketplace enablement, comprising MyACV application, private marketplaces, operations automation, live appraisals, and programmatic buying service. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.