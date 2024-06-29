Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Adagene Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADAG stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Adagene has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adagene stock. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,225,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,162,000. Adagene comprises about 21.2% of WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. owned 9.64% of Adagene at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

