Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADUS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.25.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.91. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $120.53.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

