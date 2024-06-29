Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Down 31.5% in June

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeries Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aeries Technology stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.82% of Aeries Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Aeries Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AERT opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. Aeries Technology has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

