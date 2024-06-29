Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Update

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,900 shares, a growth of 194.3% from the May 31st total of 313,200 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 674,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Laidlaw increased their price target on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

