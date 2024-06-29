African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Short Interest Down 91.9% in June

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Price Performance

AFBOF stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. African Rainbow Minerals has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $12.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

About African Rainbow Minerals

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

