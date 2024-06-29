AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given a C$10.75 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) has been given a C$10.75 price objective by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGF.B

AGF Management Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

AGF.B opened at C$8.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The company has a market cap of C$546.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.05. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$9.05.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 124,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,053,270.00. Insiders acquired a total of 148,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,629 over the last three months. 18.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.