Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Up 118.2% in June

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Air France-KLM Trading Down 3.6 %

Air France-KLM stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

