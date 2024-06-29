Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AKZOY stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

