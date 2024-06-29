Alexander G. Verge Purchases 19,700 Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Director Alexander G. Verge acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,100.00.

Alexander G. Verge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Alexander G. Verge bought 40,000 shares of Journey Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.15 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00.

Journey Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

JOY stock opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.53. Journey Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$52.10 million during the quarter. Journey Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.3452028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

