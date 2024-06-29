Alexander G. Verge Purchases 19,700 Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Director Alexander G. Verge acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,100.00.
Alexander G. Verge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 10th, Alexander G. Verge bought 40,000 shares of Journey Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.15 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00.
Journey Energy Stock Down 1.6 %
JOY stock opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.53. Journey Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Journey Energy Company Profile
Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Journey Energy
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.