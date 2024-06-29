Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,625,800 shares, a growth of 1,407.3% from the May 31st total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,251.6 days.

Alfa Stock Performance

ALFFF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Alfa has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.81.

Get Alfa alerts:

Alfa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.