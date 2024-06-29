Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,625,800 shares, a growth of 1,407.3% from the May 31st total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,251.6 days.
Alfa Stock Performance
ALFFF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Alfa has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.81.
Alfa Company Profile
