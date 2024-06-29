Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Lowered to C$86.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$89.00 to C$86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.62.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

TSE:ATD opened at C$76.77 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$64.82 and a one year high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.74.

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.