Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$89.00 at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.62.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$76.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$64.82 and a 12-month high of C$87.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$77.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.74.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

